Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.84

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.84 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.20). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.22), with a volume of 223,452 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Versarien in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £35.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.79.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

