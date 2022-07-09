Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,140

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($26.64) to GBX 2,140 ($25.91) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.64) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,498.33 ($30.25).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,849 ($22.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,724.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,913.27. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,585 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($32.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,311.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 74.45%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

