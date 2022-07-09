Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,140

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($26.64) to GBX 2,140 ($25.91) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.64) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,498.33 ($30.25).
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,849 ($22.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,724.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,913.27. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,585 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($32.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,311.25.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
