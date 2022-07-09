VIG Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. VIG has a total market cap of $863,203.69 and $104.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,458,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

