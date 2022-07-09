Vista Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 455,679 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 455,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 9.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH opened at $16.01 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.