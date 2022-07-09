Vista Finance LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Tesla makes up approximately 3.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $729.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

