Vista Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.