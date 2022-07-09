Vista Finance LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day moving average of $430.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

