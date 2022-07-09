Vista Finance LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

