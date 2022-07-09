Vista Finance LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

