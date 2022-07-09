Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 233,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

