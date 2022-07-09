Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.