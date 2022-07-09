VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

