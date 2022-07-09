VNX (VNXLU) Market Cap Achieves $721,994.01

VNX (VNXLU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, VNX has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $721,994.01 and approximately $29.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get VNX alerts:

About VNX

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars.

