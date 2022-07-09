Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.