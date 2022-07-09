Washington Federal (WAFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Federal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock remained flat at $$30.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 22.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.