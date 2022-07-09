Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.17.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.73. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

