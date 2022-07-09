WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.02-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$532.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.51 million. WD-40 also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.02-5.10 EPS.

WD-40 stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.61.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WD-40 by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in WD-40 by 310.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

