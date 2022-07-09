WebDollar Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $9,445.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003939 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,467,492,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

