Winch Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

