Winch Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $208.64 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $254.17.

