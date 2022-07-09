Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $9,967,720. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

