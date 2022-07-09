Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after purchasing an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

