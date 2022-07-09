Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 324,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

