Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,403 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.