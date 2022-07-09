Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,891 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 780,055 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.73 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

