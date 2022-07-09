Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 714 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

