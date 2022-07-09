Woodcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $144,711.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00015825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.35 million and $144,711.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.71 or 0.05637457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00241663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00582934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00511946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005702 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

