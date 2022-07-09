WorkQuest Token One Day Volume Reaches $149,577.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $167,998.80 and approximately $149,577.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WQT is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,329,708 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

