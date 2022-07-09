Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

YEXT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $627.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.43. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Yext by 5,377.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Yext by 59.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

