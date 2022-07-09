Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $466,840.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 million and $466,840.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00570501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033558 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

