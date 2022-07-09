Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLFGet Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39. 186,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 615,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLFGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yoshitsu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

