Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39. 186,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 615,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

