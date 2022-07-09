Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Increased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $117.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

