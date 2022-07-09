Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.72. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 48,908 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

