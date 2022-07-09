Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.0100

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $647,395.42 and approximately $14,722.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

