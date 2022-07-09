ZooKeeper Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $214,429.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 197,956,453 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

