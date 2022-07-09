Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,361 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

