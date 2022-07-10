14,509 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04.

