2,200 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

