2,380 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

