3,132 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Marriott International stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

