8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Hits $468,348.35

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $468,348.35 and $80,310.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

