ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. ABB has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

