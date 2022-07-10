ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. ABB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.