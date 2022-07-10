Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,169,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

