Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $35.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

ACCYY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accor from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €37.00 ($38.54) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accor from €35.50 ($36.98) to €36.40 ($37.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Accor has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

