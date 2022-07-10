Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,878.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.72) to GBX 2,630 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($37.03) to GBX 2,240 ($27.13) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,600 ($31.48) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

