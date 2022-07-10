Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

