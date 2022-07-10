Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

