Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.46.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 41,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.