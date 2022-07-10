Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $102.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.17.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $3,572,327. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

